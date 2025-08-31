Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.65. Energy Focus shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 3,690 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

