Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.46 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 17.17 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,870 shares changing hands.

Steppe Cement Trading Down 4.6%

The firm has a market cap of £37.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,731.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.47.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

