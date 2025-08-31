Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.16 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 151 ($2.04). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 146.45 ($1.98), with a volume of 2,238,691 shares.
Filtronic Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.25. The firm has a market cap of £320.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,420.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.
Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 6.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Filtronic Company Profile
For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.
