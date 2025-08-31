Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.51 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.70). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 346.16 ($4.67), with a volume of 1,506,504 shares.

ROR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rotork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,860.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svein Richard Brandtzæg bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 324 per share, with a total value of £17,820. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

