Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.66 and traded as high as C$6.83. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 304,915 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$103,220.00. Insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.

