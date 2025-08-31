Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.05 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.81). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 204.10 ($2.76), with a volume of 602,107 shares changing hands.

Serabi Gold Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £154.58 million, a PE ratio of 469.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.21.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

