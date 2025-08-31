Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.36 and traded as high as C$25.54. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$25.46, with a volume of 839,991 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

