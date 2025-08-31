TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.43 and traded as high as C$71.78. TC Energy shares last traded at C$71.52, with a volume of 4,444,538 shares.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

In other news, Director Russell Mahan sold 11,424 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.22, for a total value of C$802,193.28. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

