Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) Head-To-Head Comparison

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Free Report) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PacificHealth Laboratories and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ascend Wellness 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given PacificHealth Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PacificHealth Laboratories is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.3% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness -15.47% -72.18% -9.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Ascend Wellness”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $518.59 million 0.33 -$48.21 million ($0.42) -2.00

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

PacificHealth Laboratories beats Ascend Wellness on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

About Ascend Wellness

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands. It also owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

