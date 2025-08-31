BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 2,714,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,451,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

BloomZ, Inc is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games.

