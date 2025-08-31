Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,162 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Royal Bank of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,943,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the first quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

NYSE PG opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $368.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

