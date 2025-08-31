iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.52 and traded as high as C$150.02. iA Financial shares last traded at C$147.75, with a volume of 189,372 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Cormark cut iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on iA Financial from C$141.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on iA Financial from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.57. The firm has a market cap of C$13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

