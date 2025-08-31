Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.78 ($5.17) and traded as high as GBX 424.50 ($5.73). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 423.44 ($5.72), with a volume of 11,010,359 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 395 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.

The firm has a market cap of £27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,801.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 414.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 382.71.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

