Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 739.43 ($9.98) and traded as high as GBX 753.20 ($10.17). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 743.20 ($10.04), with a volume of 1,216,812 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 627 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 787.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,858.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 783.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 739.89.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 14.70 EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 293.54%. Analysts anticipate that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current year.



Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

