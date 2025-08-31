International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.63 ($8.35) and traded as high as GBX 678 ($9.15). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 674 ($9.10), with a volume of 75,119 shares.

International Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 637.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 618. The company has a market cap of £231.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.29 and a beta of 0.21.

About International Biotechnology

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies.

The Company will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies which may be quoted or unquoted and whose shares are considered to have good growth prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

