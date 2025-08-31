Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.42 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 97.70 ($1.32). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 92.57 ($1.25), with a volume of 315,244 shares.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 6.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £459.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.