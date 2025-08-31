Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,515.29 ($47.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,593 ($48.51). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,495 ($47.19), with a volume of 129,005 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CKN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,800 to GBX 4,250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,950.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,450.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,509.07. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 98.60 EPS for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

