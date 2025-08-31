American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 568 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AMS
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.