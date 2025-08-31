GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 91,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 77,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.46.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENK. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

