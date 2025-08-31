John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $13.45. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 90,720 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
