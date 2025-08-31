John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $13.45. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 90,720 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,660,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 671,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

