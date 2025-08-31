Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $9.30. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 306,275 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group cut Lynas Rare Earths to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

