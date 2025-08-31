Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.79. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,256,828 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on WWR shares. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Westwater Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Westwater Resources in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Westwater Resources by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Westwater Resources by 536.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Westwater Resources by 53.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
