Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.47 and traded as high as $35.10. Digi International shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 205,671 shares traded.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.23 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

