Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.62. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 801,901 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,686,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

