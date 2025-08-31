Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.62. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 801,901 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Featured Stories
