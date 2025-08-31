The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.68. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 10,253 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXYN

The Dixie Group Stock Down 5.5%

About The Dixie Group

The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.