ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.20. 50,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

