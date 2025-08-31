JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Trading Up 16.9% – Should You Buy?

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 1,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

