Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113.60 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.54). Approximately 1,436,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 796,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Vanquis Banking Group plc will post 4.1557331 EPS for the current year.

