Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.8%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.26.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
