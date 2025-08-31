Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 59.10 ($0.80). 2,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 89,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.80).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.60. The company has a market capitalization of £61.62 million, a PE ratio of -4,282.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marks Electrical Group had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marks Electrical Group PLC will post 3.5523979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

