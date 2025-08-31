Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Reeds, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 3,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Reeds in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Reeds, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
