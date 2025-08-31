BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 2,714,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,451,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

BloomZ Stock Down 5.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

BloomZ Company Profile

BloomZ, Inc is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games.

