Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Shares Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 21,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $240.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandes U.S. Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.48% of Brandes U.S. Value ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Brandes U.S. Value ETF

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

