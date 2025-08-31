NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NGGet Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.39. Approximately 526,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 427,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

NG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovaGold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.74.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 3,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,399.34. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

