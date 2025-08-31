NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.39. Approximately 526,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 427,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovaGold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 3,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,399.34. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About NovaGold Resources
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.
