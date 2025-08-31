YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.24. 772,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 678,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

