DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 826,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,778,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

DIH Holding US Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get DIH Holding US alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DIH Holding US stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.25% of DIH Holding US at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

DIH Holding US Company Profile

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIH Holding US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIH Holding US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.