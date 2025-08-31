Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 14,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 33,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $175,752.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,897,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,705,313.60. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 111,435 shares of company stock worth $1,020,418.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

