Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 135,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 197,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Hercules Silver Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

Hercules Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules silver project consisting of one patented lode claim, 416 unpatented lode claims covering 8,850 acres located in Washington County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.