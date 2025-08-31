YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 772,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 678,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 1.3%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.
