Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after buying an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,599.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,700.97 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,612.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,181.88.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

