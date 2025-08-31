ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 167,560 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.