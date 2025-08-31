Reviewing Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB) & South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK)

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) and South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of South Atlantic Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fifth District Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and South Atlantic Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth District Bancorp 10.10% 2.01% 0.49% South Atlantic Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth District Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 South Atlantic Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fifth District Bancorp and South Atlantic Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

South Atlantic Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Given South Atlantic Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe South Atlantic Bancshares is more favorable than Fifth District Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and South Atlantic Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth District Bancorp $19.29 million 4.01 -$1.08 million $0.51 27.25 South Atlantic Bancshares $93.28 million 1.39 $12.45 million $1.66 10.40

South Atlantic Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Bancorp. South Atlantic Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth District Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

South Atlantic Bancshares beats Fifth District Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth District Bancorp

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards. It also provides cash management and merchant card services; remote deposit capture and automated clearing house services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; personal and business checks; mortgage products and services; and wealth management services. The company operates offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, and Beaufort, South Carolina. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

