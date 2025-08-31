Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) versus BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Free Report) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Debt Resolve and BGSF”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BGSF $272.50 million 0.25 -$3.34 million ($0.58) -10.72

Analyst Recommendations

Debt Resolve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BGSF.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Debt Resolve and BGSF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 0.00 BGSF 0 1 1 1 3.00

BGSF has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.72%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BGSF is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and BGSF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A BGSF -2.81% -9.06% -4.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of BGSF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BGSF beats Debt Resolve on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Debt Resolve

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

