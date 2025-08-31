Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.49. 51,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,465. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

