Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.