Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2736 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

