Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 27,985 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,985 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $189.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

