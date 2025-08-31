Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,274,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after buying an additional 443,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

