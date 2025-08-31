iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

EFA stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.