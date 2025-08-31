Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 51 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $365.92 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

